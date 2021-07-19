MISSOULA, Mont. - Lolo National Forest is remembering the late firefighter who passed away while battling the Florence Fire on the national forest July 19, 2017.
"Trenton Johnson, a native of Missoula, is beloved and remembered by his friends, family, Grayback Forestry Crew, and the Lolo National Forest for his kindness, positivity, ability to make everyone smile, and leadership." LNF posted on Facebook. "Today, we honor Trenton and his memory by taking a moment of reflection, especially during this intense wildfire season, to remember him and to remember to look out for one another."
A memorial sign honoring Johnson is posted on State Highway 83 through Seeley Lake.
Johnson's medallion, created by Kara Johnson, depicts the Ponderosa pine seed, "the sturdy and resilient state tree of Montana."
"Trenton lives on in our memories and the Lolo National Forest and greater Forest Service family will never forget his sacrifice," LNF continued.