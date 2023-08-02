MISSOULA, Mont. - The Lolo National Forest is honoring and paying tribute to a wildland firefighter who died while fighting the Lolo Peak Fire in Montana Aug. 2, 2017.

Brent Witham, born and raised in California, and arrived to Lolo to help fight fires during the 2017 season.

Lolo National Forest said in a Facebook post Witham is remembered as a "skillful, courageous, and compassionate firefighter who came from a lineage of firefighters, and was willing to do whatever it took to help others."

Witham's memorial is located on Highway 12 west of Lolo. His memorial medallion, designed by Kara Johnson, has the seed of a giant sequoia, state tree of California, symbolizing the timeliness of his legacy.

"Brent lives on in our memories and the Lolo National Forest and greater Forest Service family will never forget his sacrifice," Lolo National Forest said in the Facebook post.