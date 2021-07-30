Lolo Pass Visitor Center
U.S. Forest Service - Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests

LOLO, Mont. - The Lolo Pass Visitor Center has re-opened after being closed due to the Granite Pass Complex fires.

The U.S. Forest Service is warning visitors that part of the parking lot to the visitor center is still closed due to firefighting operations being staged out of this area.

People are asked to use caution when driving in and out of the Visitor Center parking area.

