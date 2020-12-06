In this season of giving one brewery in Western Montana is giving away Christmas trees to anyone in need.
Every year the Lolo Peak Brewing Company gives away trees to those who can't go out and cut down their own or can't afford to go buy one. This year they had 150 trees to give away the day after thanksgiving, but when those were all claimed in about a week, they went out and got 50 more.
On Sunday there are about five trees left and the brewery says if they need to go get more they will!
"If we do still have trees please swing by grab a beer, grab a tree. We will keep you all posted if we need to get more trees to keep the Christmas spirit alive here for everyone who needs something," Alicia, an assistant manager at Lolo Peak said.
Lolo Peak will try and give away trees until Christmas this year.