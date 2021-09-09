MISSOULA, Mont. - Missoula County recently approved the building of 744 new storage units just outside Lolo.
But residents in the area are concerned about the safety of an intersection nearby.
Lolo Resident, Kevin Noland is passionate about getting changes made to highway 93 South, after his friend was killed in a crash between Lolo and Florence in January.
"Christine was a pretty big impact for a lot of people and a lot of folks decided it's time to do something, make some changes," Noland said.
The Montana Department of Transportation is currently working on a speed study of the U.S. 93 Corridor, and they're looking at intersections specifically between Lolo and Florence.
They said any traffic changes could take a few years, but Noland said changes need to happen before the storage units are built.
"Step one is make sure it's safe. Whatever the property owner wants to build on his own private land, as long as it's legal, then let the permission be given then. But we need to step back and address safety. Safety's the big issue," Noland said.
The storage units will sit on Rowan Road, which is maintained by the County, so MDT officials said they can't make any changes without the County requesting a traffic study.
But with the County's approval of the storage units, Noland is worried a study won't be enough.
Noland also sent this letter to the County Commissioners, asking them to rescind their approval.