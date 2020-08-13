LOLO, Mont. - The Lolo School Board voted 5-0 on Thursday night to approve the back-to-school plan presented by Superintendent Dale Olinger. The plan involves a 5-day school week, temperature checks at the beginning of the school day, and masks required for students, staff, and teachers while inside the building.
The plan will give parents in the district the option to opt out of in-person learning and keep their child at home, where they will be placed in a distance learning classroom with a teacher specifically focusing on those children. According to Olinger, the parents of over 90 children have taken that option and those kids will not be starting the school year in the building.
Other parts of the approved plan, which is subject to change, include guidelines for symptoms, block scheduling for middle school classes, and reduced or postponed extracurricular activities.
Olinger acknowledged the need for everyone, including parents, staff, teachers, and students to be flexible. The full plan can be found right now on the district’s website: https://www.loloschools.org/article/286728?org=lolo-school