MISSOULA, Mont. - The crisis in Ukraine has many Americans asking how they can help. Around the country we've seen communities coming together in solidarity, one longtime Montanan, Mary Waagen is using social media to bring awareness and provide support through art.
With her own business 'Mary's Eggs,' she creates colorful decorative eggs and says she's always been inspired by the people of Ukraine.
"One of our teachers was Ukranian and she brought in some of her Ukranian easter eggs and I always thought they were just so amazing, so gorgeous, they're always so vibrant , the designs are amazing and I've always wanted to learn so 25 years I said I am going to do this," said Waagen.
Since then she's created all sorts of beautiful designs. Now she's crafting a specific design -- a sunflower. It's the national flower of Ukraine which symbolizes motherhood. Mary is also using the color blue to represent good health and truth, something we she hopes people embrace as we think about ongoing tensions.
"Hearing about this it's devastating you feel so awful for those people who are caught in the middle of the conflict, the people that are losing their homes, losing family members, losing everything,'' said Waagen.
In sharing her art, she hopes others post in solidarity for those in Ukraine.
"I think it's wonderful that people appreciate the flowers but more so the message on the post was - share sunflowers as much as you can on social media and ask people to keep these people in Ukraine in your prayers, they desperately need our prayers"
If you wish to show your support, Mary is shipping the eggs across the country you can head here to place an order.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.