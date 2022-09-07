MISSOULA, Mont. - As your Hometown Election Headquarters, we’re looking at what we can expect on this year’s ballots, specifically in Missoula County.

Aside from the congressional seats we’ve been tracking since the primary election, lots of eyes are turning to the county levies.

Given the recent overturn of Roe v. Wade, more concern for voters is the adoption of the born-alive infant protection we were first introduced to back in 2002 and is now again on Montana ballots.

It’s already been adopted at the federal level, but now a look at the November ballot, it will add that if a healthcare provider is found guilty under the act for failing to take medically appropriate and reasonable actions to preserve a born-alive infant's life, they would face a fine up to $50,000 dollars or 20 years in prison, or both.

Montana is one of the states known to have adopted the act but now would have bigger penalties.

Something else we're keeping a close eye on for this year's elections, the levy for the Missoula County fairgrounds will also be up again, this time with money being allocated for future investments.

Another levy up for vote, the crisis services levy which looks to tackle some of those issues people are experiencing in Missoula, we'll bring you the latest as those campaigns get underway.