MISSOULA, Mont-

During the peak of summer months, western Montana faces issues with low water levels in rivers throughout the area. While drought is a big reason for low water levels, people are expressing concerns about ranchers and the agriculture industry dewatering the resource. Western Montana has seen its rivers get to low water levels mostly because of the long drought the area has had to endure. But according to one guided fishing company, Missoula Guided Fly Fishing, another possible factor comes from the agricultural industry, when farmers and ranchers dewater the rivers for their crops.

Chase Harrison, the owner of Missoula Guided Fly Fishing says, "there's a lot of there's a lot of water get pulled out on the upper ends of these rivers and that doesn't mean much for the fish this time of year."

I talked to multiple different fishing guides, and they all agreed on the need to find a balance between irrigation and sustaining the rivers – and that farmers and ranchers could be contributing to low water levels. Some even suggesting that state could get involved to help the issue.

Harrison said, "there needs to be discussion as to how much water should be taken out of the rivers...really into the future of looking to try to incentivize ranchers to use less, whether it's in a state or a different outlet to supplement their loss of paid."

I reached out to multiple organizations to learn more about water rights and water access along Montana’s rivers. No one was available for comment. I plan on speaking with the Montana department of natural resources and conservation next week to talk about the potential of agriculture pulling more water from rivers than needed.