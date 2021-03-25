Not only is only is Lowell Elementary school helping their students- they are striving for something even bigger -- an entire park that the whole community can enjoy.
Lowell Elementary principal Barbara Frank says this is not just about building a park -- but creating something special for the community.
"I think our vision is really to make this place a community hub where people can come for things they need, but it is also a place where we gather and come together to build that sense of neighborhood and community," said Frank.
Whether it's giving students needed goods -- like clothes, shoes and basic home needs Frank shared that their message goes beyond that.
"There is a big heart in this community that wants to give and we are trying to create a place where, if you want to give we can provide that opportunity for you"
Frank also shared providing help now could soon open opportunities for the future.
"I would love to see these doors open in the evenings for open gyms for our kids, and you know just a place for our kids and you know just a place where our families feel like hey if I need something Lowell School got my back, " said Frank.
Lowell hopes to get that park up and running by the end of the year. The goal is to work begin and complete construction for the park during the summer and have it all completed by the fall school year.
If you wish to donate to Lowell community students or want more information on how you can help get this park for the neighborhood underway you can visit their website at https://www.mcpsmt.org/lowell.