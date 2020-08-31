'M' Trail in need of volunteers for improvement projects

MISSOULA - When the weather is nice, Missoula's 'M' trail sees around a thousand hikers a day, so the trail is in need of necessary improvements.
Normally the 'M' trail would put together large work parties but because of COVID-19, right now they are just asking for small groups of people like friends and families to work on the trail.
Most of the volunteer projects take from one and a half to four hours to complete and volunteers will be doing projects like putting in fencing, working on the trail surface, cleaning out water bars and working on bench projects.
Overall the project is expected to take about two years, but with the wear and tear on the trail, those in charge of the 'M' trail say working on it now is crucial.
"Not everybody sees that erosion is happening all the time or that the wooden stairs are getting worn down, but as the manager of the 'M' trail, I see that happening on a constant basis," said Marilyn Marler, UM natural areas specialist & 'M' trail manager. "Some of us that love the trail decided that this is the time, we're going to invest a lot of effort and hopefully get some community support."
If you're interested in signing up to become a volunteer you can do so by emailing mtrailvolunteer@gmail.com.