Sentinel Fire

MISSOULA - The "M" trail has reopened for recreation Friday, after emergency personnel closed the mountain Thursday evening, during a fast moving fire. 

According to an alert from the University of Montana, while the trail is open, the rest of the mountain remains closed for mop-up operations. 

People are asked to stay away from the burn area to ensure fire crews can work safely. 

The fire started on Mt. Sentinel Thursday, around 6 PM near Pioneer Court. 

Road closures and other precautions were in place throughout the evening. 

Around 9:30 PM Thursday, fire crews reported the blaze was 100% contained. 

The cause of the fire has yet to be released. 

Tags

News For You