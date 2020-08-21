MISSOULA - The "M" trail has reopened for recreation Friday, after emergency personnel closed the mountain Thursday evening, during a fast moving fire.
According to an alert from the University of Montana, while the trail is open, the rest of the mountain remains closed for mop-up operations.
People are asked to stay away from the burn area to ensure fire crews can work safely.
The fire started on Mt. Sentinel Thursday, around 6 PM near Pioneer Court.
Road closures and other precautions were in place throughout the evening.
Around 9:30 PM Thursday, fire crews reported the blaze was 100% contained.
The cause of the fire has yet to be released.