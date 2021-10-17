MISSOULA, Mont. - The historical Maclay Bridge is highly used by residents and recreationists in Missoula from commuting to work, school, or hiking trails, and now, residents can now expect much smoother travel, as it goes under much-needed repairs.
In recent years, the bridge has been a gateway between the target range and Blue Mountain Road.
Like any bridge, Assistant Director and Engineer with Missoula County Public Works tells us it needs regular maintenance and it's time to undergo repairs to restore its crossing accessibility since its last installment back in 2004.
"Anyone that drives the bridge knows that there are a lot or cracks a lot of gaps. So again, we did those repairs a few years ago but each section seems to be moving at a different pace. So the fact that this original construction at the west end of the bridge is now getting to the point where it's not unsafe, it's mostly an annoyance and inconvenience for those on the river that live here, and the noise that goes with that motion and the tire slapping on the bridge deck," said Dickson.
Although it may cause a headache for commuters, it's a necessary step to protect the integrity of the historic bridge and the safety of anyone crossing it.
As Dickson said, "It is a highly used structure, the last time we had a traffic counter we were approaching 3,000 vehicles per day so this is a very important connection for people that live west of the river."
For those drivers still trying to access the Blue Mountain and Big Flat areas, you're recommended to use Highway 93 or Kona Ranch Road.
As construction gets underway, signage and barriers will be posted on both sides of the bridge blocking off traffic, closures take effect as of Mondaymorning at 8 AM and last through the end of the week.