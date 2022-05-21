MISSOULA, Mont. - The world famous Maggotfest rugby tournament ' is back! Hosted by Missoula's own all-maggots rugby club since 1977 and bringing us to today.

All fields at the Fort Missoula Regional Park are jam-packed with players from across the U.S. and teams from our neighbor Canada came down to face off against the competition they haven't seen in over 2 years, due to COVID restrictions.

For 12-year veterans Samantha May and Aly Hickey it was time for the comeback even though it means coming out on windy, early Missoula morning.



"Your body hurts a little bit, That's the hardest part, it's been a long break,” said May.

"Especially because it's been three years since anyone has really played rugby,” said Hickey.



The players there today tell us Maggotfest's return is something they've been gearing up for and they're picking up right where they left off with a full roster.

"I am not surprised I'm really glad that everyone came, usually this is usually how many people are here so I'm really glad everyone was able to make it and showed up,” said Hickey.

"I think everyone has had a tough time recovering in sports so it's really great that Maggotfest didn't have that wall it really just came back and that's awesome to see," said May.



You can catch more action from these players tonight in Downtown Missoula with the block party closing down Ryman Street with more festivities to come.

If you missed today's match ups, you catch these teams facing off once again at the Fort Missoula Regional Park starting at 10 am tomorrow morning.