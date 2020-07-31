Update 8-2 at 11:14 am-
The Confederated Salish & Kootenai Tribes- Division of Fire gave an update on the Magpie Rock Fire, saying containment was at 39% Sunday morning, up from 30% Saturday morning.
The acreage of the fire is now at 3,539 acres.
Division Alpha conducted a successful aerial burnout from a helicopter Saturday according to the update.
Division Bravo and Zulu continue to make progress on mopping-up and securing the fires’ edge in those divisions. All divisions will continue to mop-up the fires where they can do so safely and effectively Sunday.
As of 10:58 am Sunday, 330 personnel are now assigned to the Magpie Rock Fire.
There are currently no evacuation notices or structures threatened as of the update.
To reduce the risk to firefighters and the public, the D-6000 road between Revais and Magpie, Magpie D-5000 road are closed.
You can read the full update on the CSKT Division of Fire Facebook here.
Update 8-1 at 12:45 pm-
The Confederated Salish & Kootenai Tribes- Division of Fire gave an update on the Magpie Rock Fire, saying containment was at 30% Saturday morning.
The acreage of the fire is now at 3,167 acres and fire growth has slowed.
According to the update, the fire is continuing to consume small pockets of unburned trees and vegetation inside the fire’s perimeter.
“This fire behavior, which accounts for the smoke visible from nearby areas, poses a continued threat to fire’s perimeter,” the update says.
On Friday, firefighters conducted a successful burnout operation on Division Bravo, and today Division Alpha will have an aerial burnout operation with a Plastic Sphere Dispenser done by helicopter, smoke and visibility permitting.
As of 9:16 am, the update says 305 personnel are now assigned to the Magpie Rock Fire.
There are currently no evacuation notices or structures threatened as of the update.
To reduce the risk to firefighters and the public, the D-6000 road between Revais and Magpie, Magpie D-5000 road are closed.
DIXON - The Magpie Rock fire burning just outside of Dixon has exploded to over 3,000 acres, reportedly 0% contained.
On Friday, Helicopters were seen flying over the area with buckets of water from the nearby river, in an effort to contain the fire. Over 300 personnel have been assigned to battle the fire, with a fire camp set up just a few miles outside of Dixon.
CSKT Fire Investigator, Devlin Laframbois, said he isn't surprised the fire has spread so quickly.
"With the temperatures, the weather, the typography, and the dryness of the fuel, we expected it to get big fast."
Laframbois said there are a few factors that make the fire difficult to fight.
"The high tempatures, the lact of roads, the terrain, a lot of rock and not a lot of roads in there to use.
He added that as they try and contain the fire, those driving through should be aware.
"I'd like to tell the public to really be careful if they have to travel through the area. A lot of fire traffic on the highways, coming in and out, and so we just don't want any accidents to happen."
Laframbois said the fire is moving southeast towards Revais Creek, and that he isn't worried about it reaching the town of Dixon as of now.
As of Friday afternoon, no structures have been threatened, and no evacuations have been ordered. However, over 100 head of cattle had to be moved to safety.