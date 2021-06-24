Magruder Road Corridor closed due to snow

This photo was taken yesterday afternoon near Observation Point.

 Courtesy Discover Bitterroot National Forest

DARBY, Mont. - The Magruder Road Corridor between Darby, Mont. and Elk City, Idaho remains closed due to snow.

However, Nez Perce Pass is open to Paradise Campground, according to Discover Bitterroot National Forest.
 
Magruder Road is suitable for high-clearance vehicles only. Travelers are advised to carry a chainsaw in case of a fallen tree on the road and should be aware that there is no cell phone coverage or services for 120 miles.
 
For road updates you can contact the West Fork Ranger District at (406) 821-3269.

Tags

News For You