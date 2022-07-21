'Maid' author Stephanie Land to share personal experience at 'Making it in Missoula' event

MISSOULA, Mont. - On Wednesday night, community organizations will gather for a symposium event covering the topic of 'Making it in Missoula,' something that's become more challenging in recent years.

The event will feature testimony from best-selling author Stephanie Land whose book 'Maid: Hard Work, Low Pay, and a Mother's Will to Survive' was adapted into the popular Netflix show.

The event dives deep into economic justice in Missoula and is hosted by All Nations, Families First Learning Lab and Mountain Home Montana.

With vacancy rates still sitting below 3% and rents on the rise, Mountain Home is now servicing 160% more clients than three years ago, helping around 125 families each year.

“It’s a domino effect," Steph Goble, Mountain Home executive director, said. "If you can’t have secure housing, how do you sustain a job? How do you do really holistic parenting? How do you enroll your child in childcare without proof of having stable housing and stable income?"

Land will share about overcoming her own challenges to make it in Missoula, then a panel from the different organizations will answer questions about themes like wage stagnation, affordable housing and accessible childcare and healthcare. Jess Allred from the Missoula Food Bank and Community Center will moderate.

They hope to then hear audience members' feedback, ideas and own experiences about making it in Missoula as population grows.

“We want to make sure when that draw happens, we embrace it and welcome all the benefits of having a diverse and wealthy community, but also recognize that we don’t want to lose the other parts of our community that existed, Goble said. "We can coexist together.”

The organizations will take what they learn here to figure how they can bridge services without duplicating them.

'Making it in Missoula' is a free event and will take place 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 21 at the Missoula Public Library.