MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula golfing community is shocked after a local developer proposed turning the Larchmont Golf Course into a housing development.
On Monday, the WGM group proposed swapping land with the county and building 2,000 housing units at the site of the golf course.
In the proposal, developers with WGM said they would do a land swap, and give the county 157 acres of land near Larchmont, off of Highway 93 to build a new golf course. In return, they’d get the 153 acres of land owned by the county.
The proposed land is on a flood plain, so housing can’t be built on it.
In the meeting, developers said building up Larchmont would help solve the current housing crisis. However, Larchmont’s Advisory Board unanimously voted against it.
Larchmont Golf Course's General Manager, Bill Galiher, made it very clear they are against the proposal.
"We're not willing to move. This takes a long time. We've been here for a long time. It's a really good golf course and a beautiful piece of property and where they want to relocate us to is in the flood plain," Galiher said.
He said they agree there needs to be more affordable housing, but Larchmont is not the place to do that.
County commissioners weren’t sold on the idea either, including Josh Slotnick, who said he would need a lot more information before considering it.
“In my mind, we just have these two things; a bold idea attempting to address a very real crisis, and this long-lasting established community gem. I need more to work with than just those two things, and I’d like us to think about the process on how we’d get to some more details,” Slotnick said.
At the time this was written, most public comments are against the idea as well.
The proposed land for a new golf course is where the current Temporary Safe Outdoor Space Shelter is located. But County officials said they’re working to find a new spot for the shelter under their Operation Shelter plan.
County officials made it very clear in Monday’s meeting that it’s still very early in the process and are putting the responsibility on WGM to get the golfing community on board.
Over the next couple of weeks, county officials will develop a work plan to see if it’s even something they would have time for. But either way, they said it will take at least a year to come to a decision because there’s still a lot of unanswered questions.