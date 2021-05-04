MISSOULA, Mont. - May is Mental Health Awareness Month and some experts say art is a great form of self care.
"For me art has always been such a stress reliever calming thing to do at the end of the day," Create Art Bar Owner Paisley Taylor said.
With degrees in both psychology and art education, Taylor has combined her passions to create a space that is both fun and beneficial to your mental health.
"It's a great tool to cope with depression anxiety loneliness that we have experienced with the pandemic getting out and doing something and being with people again," Taylor said.
But getting creative doesn't always mean paint on a canvas, Taylor says some of her most popular projects involve a hammer and nails.
"We have everything from string art, that is probably the best stress reliever you get to hammer a bunch of nails and string up a nice piece of artwork," Taylor said, "we do leather art, we have leather wallets you can make, we also have leather koozies, you could also make jewelry, metal stamp bracelets and necklaces, all sorts of things like that."
But if the pandemic still has you stuck at home, no worries, art can be done any where.
"We sold a lot of to-go art kits, we bundle up our projects and during covid I was delivering them to people's houses and got a lot of orders for those," Taylor said.
So, no matter where you are, grab some craft supplies; you might surprise yourself.
"For the month of May we are really encouraging people to try it out," Taylor said, "try something new, it's a great way to do some self-care for yourself and make something nice at the same time."