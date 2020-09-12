UPDATE (Sept. 14, 11:07 a.m.) - A male suspect in the possible hostage situation in Missoula was discovered dead inside the residence Sunday morning by the Missoula Police Department (MPD) SWAT Team.
According to MPD's release, they received indirect information about a disturbance happening on the 2900 block of Fleet Street in the Pleasant View neighborhood around 6 p.m. Saturday. MPD's release says the information detailed a man assaulted a woman and was potentially "holding her against her will under the threat of a firearm."
MPD says responding officers initially tried to communicate with the residence by phone due to the potential involvement of a weapon. MPD says in the release as the officers' communication attempts became unsuccessful, they perceived there were people inside the residence and grew concerned for their welfare.
Officers set up a perimeter on the residence and requested the MPD SWAT Team/Negotiators for further assistance. MPD says the negotiators managed to make contact with the woman after several hours, she was able to exit the house and meet with investigators.
Investigators received confirmation from the woman and through additional investigation on some of the information. An arrest warrant was approved for the male suspect thought to be inside the house, according to MPD's release. After entering the house at around 6:24 a.m. Sunday, the MPD SWAT Team discovered the adult man dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, MPD's release states.
The Montana Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation is taking over the investigation due to course of events.
UPDATE 10:40 p.m. - According to the Missoula Police Department, officers have made contact and are speaking with an occupant of the residence.
MISSOULA - Missoula law enforcement confirmed Saturday they are on scene of a domestic disturbance in the Pleasant View neighborhood.
The situation is happening near Hellgate Elementary on Fleet St. According to MPD, they received reports that an adult male may be holding an adult female against her will.
Officers are attempting to contact the people in the residence to confirm the initial reports given to MPD.
This is a developing story.