- Tessa Nadeau ABC FOX Montana
MISSOULA, Mont. - If you have a young artist at home, a new program at the Missoula Art Museum is offering some fun new ways for kids to get creative.
The museum is offering a program called Teen Art Scene, free for middle schoolers and high schoolers. It consists of two programs, one of them is Teen Open Studio.
Educator and Outreach Specialist for the Museum, Jenny Bevill, said the Open Studio is for teens who want to work on their own.
"We provide materials teens can come and work on whatever they want, they can get help from our mentor teachers who are in the room and they can just work with their friends you know at their own pace," Bevill said.
However, if students want to learn from a local teaching artist, Bevill said the Teen Art Project is the best fit.
"Teen art project is for teens who might want a little bit more of direction and be part of something that's going to happen for a discreet amount of time and then be finished and so that's a more guided project," she said.
She said during the pandemic, people have showed a strong interest in working with their hands and getting creative.
"You saw the explosion of makers during the pandemic, it's like 'let me make bread, let me knit something, let me do anything that involves actually physical touch.' That's one reason we really keep the classroom stalked with all kinds of awesome materials," she said.
So, whether your teen wants to learn more about art, or just wants to hang out with their friends in a fun environment, Bevill hopes they'll join the program.
The Teen Art Project have a limited number of spots, so if you want to sign up, email Bevill at jenny@missoulartmuseum.org.
Tessa Nadeau
KTMF Reporter
