MISSOULA -- If you're looking for a Friday night plan, the Missoula Art Museum might have an event for you and your family.
They're hosting their annual benefit virtually this year.
The Museum is partnering with local restaurants like Biga Pizza, so that you and your family or friends can support local businesses, while viewing over 120 pieces of art.
This year's event will celebrate the museum's role as a champion of contemporary art in Missoula for over 45 years.
It will feature local, regional and national artists of varying media. A collection of works by contemporary Native American artists will also be on display.
The Art Museum's Marketing and Communication's Coordinator, Carey Powers, said she hopes even more people will get to take part in the auction this year than previous years.
"My biggest hope, personally, is that more people get to experience the auction," Powers said. "Obviously many people are struggling and we realize that and so one of the other big decisions we made this year, was to make the auction entirely free," she said.
The event will be live-streamed Friday, Feb. 12 from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., with a pre-show starting at 6 p.m.
Attendees will be entered to win prizes, including tickets to the Big Sky Documentary Film Festival.
Bidding will close at 8:30 p.m., following the event.
If you are ordering food/drinks for the event, orders need to be placed by tomorrow.