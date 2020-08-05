MISSOULA - Police are looking for information on a suspect who is accused of smashing someone's windshield with a skateboard and firing a handgun in Missoula Tuesday.
The Missoula Police Department responded to the disturbance report around 5 p.m. on the 1800 block of Stephens.
MPD posted on Facebook when they arrived, they spoke with two men who reported the suspect, who had already left, smashed the victim's windshield with a skateboard. Accompanied by a witness, the victim approached the suspect in a neighboring parking lot, then suspect allegedly pulled out a handgun and fired a shot as he was leaving.
MPD says no one was injured.
The suspect is described as a white male between the ages of 25 to 35-years-old, tall with a slender-build, has brown hair and a long beard. Police say he was riding a blue mountain bike with a "dingy" white/grey cross bar, wearing a charcoal grey helmet and carrying a yellow bag.
Anyone with information on the suspect or the incident is asked to call detective Mike McCarthy at (406) 552-6643.