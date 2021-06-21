MISSOULA, Mont. - A man was arrested after a high-speed chase with law enforcement in Missoula Sunday.
According to a release from the Missoula Police Department, MPD received reports of a reckless driver who was going over 100 miles-per-hour on I-90 around 11:35 a.m. MPD said once the the driver entered Missoula city limits, he allegedly hit a motorist who was entering the off ramp.
The suspect then reportedly continued driving erratically, according to MPD, and there were multiple 9-1-1 calls reporting the driver's alleged behavior. Officers tried to pull over the suspect when they located him at Orange Street and W Broadway.
MPD said the suspect did not stop, and a high-speed chase began.
Officers placed spike strips at the Mount Avenue and Reserve Street intersection, and MPD said the suspect came to a stop at the S Third Street W and Reserve Street intersection.
MPD said the driver was not obeying orders, and an officer fired a single shot at the driver, but the shot did not hit the suspect.
Kelwin Laststar was arrested and is jailed at the Missoula County Detention Facility on criminal endangerment, driving under the influence and resisting arrest on a peace officer.
MPD is investigating Laststar's actions before the shooting took place.