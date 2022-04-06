UPDATE: APRIL 6 AT 6:16 A.M.

The following is a release from the Missoula Police Department:

Derrick Irvine has been taken into custody for Attempted Homicide and Criminal Endangerment after shooting at a vehicle.

Missoula Police responded to several “shots heard” calls reported near McDonald Ave and Russell St. Two vehicles were involved and based on the initial investigation the shots were fired from the vehicle. There were no injuries.

Irvine was arrested at a nearby residence. Currently there is police presence on scene and areas between 39th and McDonald are blocked off.

The scene is still being processed and no additional details are available. When details are available, an update will be given.

MISSOULA, Mont. - Crews are diverting traffic due to an incident on Russell Street from McDonald Avenue and 39th Avenue Wednesday.

Officer Pat Mulligan with the Missoula Police Department told Montana Right Now there are two cars involved, but no one is hurt or injured.

He said the crash is a part of a criminal investigation--police are waiting on search warrants for a home and will also be investigating this area.

The public is asked to stay out of the area at this time.

Russell Street may be closed for at least a few hours.

There is no threat to the public at this time.