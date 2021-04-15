MISSOULA, Mont. - A man was arrested after police responded to a report of suspicious activity at the Holiday Stationstore on Russell Street.
Police cars were blocking off the intersection of Russell and 3rd Street, with more in the Holiday Stationstore parking lot around 12:15 am Thursday.
Multiple officers were armed as a vehicle parked by the front door was searched.
The Missoula Police Department (MPD) tells Montana Right Now 42-year-old Charles Bergeron was arrested for Assault on a Police Officer and Resisting Arrest.
According to MDP, officers were responding to the report of suspicious drug activity in a vehicle at that location.
Bergeron is scheduled to appear in Justice Court Thursday afternoon.