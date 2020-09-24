MISSOULA - A scary morning for neighbors on Missoula's North Side as one man ran down their alley trying to break into cars and houses.
The attempted break ins happened in the alley way between North 5th Street West and North 6th Street West, around 6 a.m. Thursday morning.
Neighbors said unfortunately, events like this are becoming more common in their neighborhood and some folks have even taken the precaution of installing security cameras.
One neighbor shared some of their security footage with Montana Right Now showing a man running down the alley just after 6 o'clock Thursday morning. He tries opening a car door, when it doesn't budge, he turns his attention to the back door of the house. Turning the knob a few times before he attempts to kick in the door. Then the video shows him running off to the next house.
Police were called and arrived on scene a short time later, but they were not able to locate the suspect.
Another neighbor said he was woken up by someone kicking on his back door, he even has a muddy shoe print on his door to prove it.
"I was jarred out of my sleep, felt like someone was kicking at my door so I got up, went to the door, stood there, didn't see anybody, but 10 minuets later the cops drove down the alley way. So I figured they were looking for somebody," David said.
The Missoula Police Department said they are still looking into the incident.
This is a good reminder for folks to always lock their doors at night, on both your car and your house.