MISSOULA, Mont. - A man was detained after he reportedly pushed a woman down, tried to take off her pants and prevented her from calling 9-1-1.
The Missoula Police Department (MPD) says received a call around 11:15 pm Tuesday night from a woman requesting someone be removed from her residence.
According to a release from MPD, the complaint was transferred to 9-1-1 dispatch, but the phone had been hung up before more information was received.
Just before midnight, the woman reached out to 9-1-1 again by text message, requesting for someone to be removed from her residence on Butte St.
When dispatched contacted the woman, they learned a physical altercation occurred with a man, later identified as Nathan Harbison.
Responding officers located Harbison outside the residence and immediately detained him.
According to MPD, the victim told officers an argument escalated to the point Harbison pushed her several times, causing her to fall before Harbison tried to remove her pants.
The victim said she was in fear and thought Harbison was trying to have sex with her, and that when she called 9-1-1 on her cell phone, Harbison took it and threw it.
She also reported that Harbison covered her mouth to keep her from talking to 9-1-1.
Officers interviewed Harbison and subsequently arrested him for Partner/Family Member Assault, Attempted Sexual Intercourse without Consent and Criminal Destruction of or Tampering with Communication Device.
Harbison was also charged with Partner/Family Member Assault after the victim told an investigating officer about an assault on December 27, 2021, where Harbison injured her.
