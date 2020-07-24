MISSOULA- A man has been charged in connection with an incident during a Black Lives Matter rally on the ground of the Missoula County Courthouse on June 5.
Mark David Belden has been charged with unlawful restraint and with operating as a private security guard without a license by the Missoula City Attorney’s Office.
Court documents say multiple Missoula police officers received complaints from people at the rally of a suspicious person, whose identity was concealed, that was making people nervous.
The person was wearing a hooded sweatshirt with the hood tied tight around the face, a black face covering and sunglasses while riding around on a bike.
Around 9:00 pm, officers heard a disturbance on the Courthouse lawn, and saw a group of people detaining a man, referred to as the victim in court documents, who was the person identified as suspicious by multiple complaints earlier in the day.
The victim reported a person who was armed, later identified as Belden, stopped him in an alleyway and demanded multiple times that he show his face or identify himself.
Court documents say the victim did not know Belden, and that Belden had no authority to stop him and demand he identify himself.
The victim said he was scared, and that when he tried to run away from Belden, he heard someone yell to get him.
Belden later admitted to yelling “get him” when the victim turned and ran.
An uninvolved bystander reported hearing someone shout “get him” and “gun” and saw the victim running towards the protestors.
The bystander said they thought the victim might have a weapon, tripped him and held him until law enforcement could arrive.
One of the event organizers, Kanyon Stevens, confirmed with officers that Belden had stopped and confronted the victim in an alley just east of the Courthouse.
Court documents say multiple Missoula Police Officers were familiar with Belden, as he was an armed man who showed up at the protest daily and assumed a role as security, telling police he had been acting as personal security for some of the Black Lives Matter event organizers.
Belden has no license or training to act as a private security guard documents note.