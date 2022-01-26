The following is a press release from the City of Missoula Police Department
MISSOULA, Mont. - On January 25, 2022, at approximately 5:24 PM, Missoula Police Officers were dispatched to a report of a male who just pointed a gun at two employees of the Dignity Center in the 1500 block of W. Broadway. Dispatch informed officers the suspect was walking to the 400 block of W. Alder to shoot the employees’ boss. The suspect was identified as Christopher Saucedo and a description was provided to officers. He was reportedly walking with another male as well. After speaking with the complainant and witnesses, it was determined Saucedo became upset when he was told to leave due to the Center closing at 5:00 PM. He then reportedly brandished a handgun, pointing it at two employees, and threatened to shoot everyone in the room. Saucedo left without causing physical injury to anyone and Dignity Center Staff locked the door. However, Saucedo began texting an employee, threatening to shoot them and go to their supervisor’s home to kill him.
Saucedo was located getting into the back seat of a vehicle at the Poverello Center. He and three others were detained by officers. The handgun was no located in possession of any of the detained subjects. One of the additional occupants of the vehicle, Justin Houston, had warrant for his arrest. He was wearing a backpack, which he declined to permit officers to search. Houston was arrested on his warrant and his backpack was seized pending application for a search warrant. The owner of the vehicle declined to provide officers consent to search the vehicle as well. Therefore, the vehicle was seized pending application of a search warrant in hopes of locating the handgun. Christopher Saucedo was arrested for the charge of Assault with a weapon and transported to the Missoula County Detention Facility.
