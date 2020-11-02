MISSOULA, Mont. - One person is dead after a motorcycle crashed into a light pole near McCormick Park Monday afternoon.
The Missoula Police Department says the crash happened just after 2 p.m. Police say the victim was found several feet away from the motorcycle by a passerby. The witness called 911 and began CPR. First responders were on scene shortly and took over, but life-saving efforts were unsuccessful.
"Officers took over until fire and medical got here ultimately the motorcycle rider did scum to their injuries here on scene," Missoula Police Sgt. Matt Kazinsky said.
Police are investigating the crash and, with the help of Montana Highway Patrol, will be digitally re-creating it.
The victim's identity will not be released until authorities are able to contact the family.