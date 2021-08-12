MISSOULA, Mont. - A man died after a pursuit that resulted in a shooting with law enforcement in Missoula Thursday morning.
The Missoula Police Department said in a release an officer was pulling over a driver who they said was suspected to be under the influence. When the officer stopped the driver, MPD said the driver drove off trying to escape.
The driver led officers on a chase speeding through Missoula, including downtown, and wasn't stopping at red traffic lights or stop signs, creating a threat to the public's safety, according to MPD. MPD alleges the driver did not yield at pedestrians who were trying to cross at a crosswalk, and the driver drove through the intersection.
The chase ended at Stephans Avenue N. and Beckwith Street where the driver allegedly fired a gun. MPD said the officer fired back with his department-issued gun.
Responding officers provided medical help and called for emergency responders. The suspect was brought to St. Patrick's Hospital where he later died, according to MPD.
The investigation is ongoing.
"This was a tragic event for everyone involved," MPD wrote. "The Missoula Police Department extends our condolences to the family of the subject involved."