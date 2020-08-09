MISSOULA- A 35-year-old Missoula man died Saturday night after an accident on Frenchtown Frontage Road.
According to the Montana Department of Transportation, the man was driving eastbound on Frenchtown Frontage Road on a 2006 Kawasaki motorcycle.
The man was turning onto Houle Creek Road when a 2003 Honda Pilot collided with him.
MHP says the motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet and was declared deceased on scene.
The three passengers in the Honda Pilot, the driver, a 22-year-old man from Alberton, and two passengers, an 18-year-old man from Missoula and a 20-year-old woman from Missoula, were all wearing their seat belts and were not injured.
The call for the incident came in at 10:01 pm Saturday night, and MHP says alcohol is suspected to be a factor in the crash