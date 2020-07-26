MISSOULA- The Missoula Fire Department says a man is doing well after being rescued from a river Saturday night.
At 8:30 pm Saturday the Missoula Fire Department responded to the Clark Fork River downstream of the Van Buren footbridge for a report of a person drowning in the river needing to be rescued according to a release.
A river rescue response was immediately activated, including personnel to launch rescue watercraft, a UTV for river access two fire engines and one rescue truck.
Personnel with the Missoula Fire Department arrived in the area of the last seen location of the victim, and were able to locate him floating downstream of the Van Buren footbridge.
Engine crews were able to leave from the shore and retrieve the victim from the river.
The victim was conscious and doing well after being transferred to a waiting ambulance.