Missoula, Mont. - A man was found dead after wade fishing in the Johnsrud Park area and going under in the Blackfoot River.
Just before 11:00 AM this morning, multiple agencies, including Missoula County Sheriff’s Office Deputies, were dispatched to the Johnsrud Park area. It had been reported that a male, who was wade fishing in the area, was in distress, had gone under in the Blackfoot River and had not resurfaced.
Wade fishing is a style of fishing where anglers stand in the water.
Missoula County Search and Rescue was immediately called out and responded to the scene, according to a release from the Missoula County Sheriff's Office. Search and Rescue members located the male and members of the Sheriff’s Office dive team recovered the body.
The male was pronounced deceased at the scene.
