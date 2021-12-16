MISSOULA, Mont. - Missoula police responded to a call regarding an unresponsive man on Pine St. near the Mountain Line Transfer Center around 5:30 am Thursday.
When officers arrived, they found a deceased man believed to be around 70-years-old.
At this time the Missoula Police Department is working with the medical examiner to determine the cause of death.
There is no concern to the public according to Missoula Police Department Detective Jim Klawitter.
This is a developing story, please check back for updates.