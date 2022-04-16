LIBBY, Mont. - Alcohol is a suspected factor in a crash that killed a man from Libby Friday.

According to Montana Highway Patrol (MHP), a 55-year-old Libby man driving a Mazda MX-5 was southbound on Farmto Market Rd. near Libby when he failed to negotiate a left corner.

The car went off the right edge of the roadway before colliding with a large tree.

MHP says the driver was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash and he was pronounced deceased on arrival.

Road conditions were reported to be bare and dry at the time of the crash.