LIBBY, Mont. - Alcohol is a suspected factor in a crash that killed a man from Libby Friday.
According to Montana Highway Patrol (MHP), a 55-year-old Libby man driving a Mazda MX-5 was southbound on Farmto Market Rd. near Libby when he failed to negotiate a left corner.
The car went off the right edge of the roadway before colliding with a large tree.
MHP says the driver was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash and he was pronounced deceased on arrival.
Road conditions were reported to be bare and dry at the time of the crash.
