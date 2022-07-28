SUPERIOR, Mont. - A man in Superior is being recognized after noticing a house on fire and helping two people that were inside get out.

Around 10:20 pm Monday, a passerby, identified as AJ Allard, noticed a structure on fire on Thompson Creek Rd. and contacted the Mineral County Sheriff’s Office, who reached out to Superior Fire and EMS.

Allard reportedly realized the structure was a residence and advised law enforcement he was going inside to search for occupants.

Two people were found inside the home and were taken by Allard to a safe location where they could be treated by EMS.

Allard was also treated for smoke inhalation.

The sheriff’s office is thanking Allard for his actions and quick response.

“His actions on July 25 saved the life of both occupants,” stated Sheriff, Mike Toth. “Without the Bravery/Heroism of AJ Allard, the outcome would have been very different that day.”