UPDATE, SEPT. 11:

Missoula County Sheriff and Coroner has identified the man who died in a crash involving a motorcycle and vehicle in the 200 block of Orange Street in Missoula Sept. 1.

The motorcyclist was identified as Braden A. Huberg, 21, a Lolo resident, according to a press release from the Missoula County Sheriff's Office (MCSO).

"Our heart-felt condolences go out to the family and friends during this very difficult time," MCSO said in the release.

MISSOULA, Mont. - A motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Missoula Friday night.

The accident happened just after 9:30 pm in the 200 block of S Orange St., involving a vehicle and a motorcycle.

According to the Missoula Police Department (MPD), officers on scene immediately initiated life-saving measures before the 21-year-old motorcyclist was taken to a local medical facility, where he was pronounced deceased.

Law enforcement is now investigating the incident and anyone who may have information on the crash is asked to contact Missoula Police at (406) 552-6300 or Crimestoppers at (406) 721-4444.

The driver of the involved vehicle is cooperating with the investigation.

“The Missoula Police Department would like to express its gratitude to all first responders who acted quickly and professionally during this difficult incident. Their prompt actions reflect the dedication and commitment of our emergency personnel to the safety and well-being of our community,” MPD said. “Further updates regarding this ongoing investigation will be provided as they become available. Our primary focus currently is to support the affected families and ensure a thorough and impartial examination of the circumstances leading to this tragic accident.”