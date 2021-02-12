MISSOULA, Mont. - In April of 2020, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service intercepted a package containing six and a half pounds of cocaine mailed to a Belgrade man’s former address.
Luis Alberto Rocha, 38, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute cocaine a release from the Department of Justice says.
Rocha faces a minimum mandatory five years to 40 years in prison, a $5 million fine and four years of supervised release.
The prosecution said in court documents that the Missouri River Drug Task Force in Bozeman received information in September of 2019 from a confidential source that Rocha was involved in distributing drugs.
According to the DOJ, in April of 2020, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service noticed packages scheduled for delivery to Rocha’s residence in Belgrade and his former residence in Bozeman, that he rented to several employees of his construction company.
It was discovered that five packages had been sent to Rocha’s residence from California since July 2016, six packages had been sent from Texas and three packages had been sent from Arizona.
A package addressed to Rocha was searched by an inspector on July 16, 2020, pursuant to a federal warrant.
The package was heat-sealed in plastic wrapping and contained U.S. currency and had “27K” written on the wrapping.
The agents returned the money to the parcel and delivered it in the normal course.
Two days later, another package was sent to Rocha’s residence from an address in Nebraska, the package containing $62,000 in U.S. currency when searched pursuant to a warrant.
Rocha personally picked up the package from the Belgrade post office.
On August 17, 2020, another package was sent to Rocha’s former address in Bozeman, pursuant to a warrant, the package was searched and found to contain 2,981 grams of cocaine, which is about six and one-half pounds.
Due to the ongoing investigation, the delivery of the package was delayed, and the DOJ notes that agents learned someone checked on the status of the package more than 300 times from an IP address that is registered to Rocha.
