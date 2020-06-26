MISSOULA - A man charged with shooting a Montana Highway Patrol trooper and three others in March 2019 had pleaded guilty.
According to the Missoulian, Johnathan Albert Bertsch, 28, pleaded guilty deliberate homicide and attempted deliberate homicide charges in Missoula County District Court on Friday.
Bertsch was arrested near Evaro, Mont. in March 2019, after a shooting spree that started on Expressway in Missoula and ended near Evaro.
Shelley Hays died as a result of the incident. Casey Blanchard, his mother Julie Blanchard, and MHP Trooper Wade Palmer were all injured in the shootings.
In June, Julie passed away in Washington state where she was recovering. The Chelan County Coroner's Office ruled her death a homicide.
Trooper Palmer and Casey Blanchard were treated in Salt Lake City. Both returned home to Stevensville in May 2019.