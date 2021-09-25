MISSOULA, Mont. - One man was flown to the Salt Lake City Burn Unit after receiving second degree burns in a camper that was on fire.
The Missoula Fire Department and Missoula Rural Fire Department were called at 4:51 p.m. Saturday for report of a camper that was on fire at 2045 South 10th Street West.
On scene, Missoula Fire provided treatment to a man with second degree burns over most of his body. As stated in a release, the man received Advance Life Support with pain medication.
The man was also treated while en-route in the ambulance to St. Patrick Hospital. He was then flown to the Salt Lake City Burn Unit.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Anyone with information on the incident are advised to contact the Missoula Fire Bureau at 406-552-6210 any time between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.