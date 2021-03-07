MISSOULA, Mont. - A man was arrested for his 5th felony DUI last Saturday after his car was found in the median of Interstate 90 near Clinton
According to Montana Highway Patrol 50-year-old Aaron Clark was headed west on I-90 when his car left the road and went into the center ditch. Clark told the responding MHP Trooper he hit a patch of ice, but the trooper noticed signs of intoxication.
Clark refused a breath test at the scene so MHP had to get a warrant for a blood test, those results have not yet been released.
In court on Monday March 1st, Clark was released without bail but the court ordered he will not be able to drive a car, consume or posses alcohol while his case is pending.
According to court documents this is Clark's 5th DUI.