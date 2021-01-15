MISSOULA - Lonnie Britton Bighead, 52, has been reported as a walkaway from the Missoula Pre-release Center.
On Jan. 15, Bighead did not show up at his job at 11:00 am, and he did not return to the pre-release center when he was supposed to at 4:50 pm. Bighead was last seen around 8:30 am on Jan. 15 at his job according to Missoula Correctional Services.
According to a release, Bighead is a Native American with a medium build, weighs about 185 pounds and is 5 feet 11 inches tall. He has black hair that is medium in length and brown eyes as well as multiple tattoos.
If you have seen or know Lonnie Britton Bighead’s whereabouts, you are asked to contact your local law enforcement.