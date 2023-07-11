Man reported missing in Frozen Lakes area near Eureka

EUREKA, Mont. - An 87-year-old man was reported missing in the Frozen Lakes area east of Eureka Saturday, July 8.
The reporting party said Clifford Persons was picking mushrooms with a friend and did not come back to the vehicle, a release from the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office said.
Emergency crews with LCSO, CanAm Search and Rescue and Two Bear Air responded to help search.
Two Bear Air helped for more than an hour, was called to assist another call, but returned Sunday morning to continue searching for Persons, LCSO said in the release.
The search resumed Sunday and into Monday.
More searchers and K9's resumed the search in the area Monday.
Montana Department of Natural Resources, U.S. Forest fire crews and U.S. Border Patrol are also assisting.
The search is ongoing.
