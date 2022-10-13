MISSOULA, Mont. - The Washington State Patrol sent out an alert of a missing man from Missoula the evening of Wednesday, and they said he is possibly in Spokane, Washington.

A release from the Washington State Patrol said Alexander Blair, 28, was reported missing Oct. 8.

He is described as 5-foot-8, 180 pounds, has brown hair and black eyes. He has a tattoo on his arms that says "Only God Can Judge Me" and "King" with a crown above on his left hand.

Anyone with information is asked to call (406) 552-6300 referencing case number 2022-40460.