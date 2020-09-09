MISSOULA- A Spokane man has been sentenced after pleading guilty in April to possession with intent to distribute meth and to possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
A Montana Highway Patrol officer pursued a motorcycle driven by Lance Howard Garett in September of 2019 according to the Department of Justice.
Following the pursuit, the officer searched Garett’s backpack and found two handguns, meth and heroin.
Garett admitted to law enforcement that he had fled because he had the guns and drugs.
Lance Howard Garett has been sentenced to 12 years in prison and five years of supervised release.