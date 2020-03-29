MISSOULA- A 30-year-old man who pleaded guilty to sexual exploitation of a child in December was sentenced to prison Friday.
In court records filed in the case, the prosecution said Todd Louis Pajnich started communicating with a 10-year-old girl on Facebook in January 2019 according to a release from the Department of Justice.
Facebook reported potential online sexual exploitation involving the girl’s and Pajnich’s accounts in April.
An investigation by law enforcement found that when Pajnich asked the girl her age, she told him she was 13 before he asked the victim to send him a sexually explicit image of herself according to the DOJ.
Pajnich also sent the victim a sexually explicit image of a male, the release saying it was purportedly Pajnich.
Pajnich admitted to law enforcement that he knew the victim was a child and that he solicited a sexually explicit image of her.
Todd Louis Pajnich has been sentenced to 15 years in prison and 10 years of supervised release.