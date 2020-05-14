MISSOULA - The man who pleaded guilty for the November 2019 ATM explosion in Missoula was sentenced 38 months in prison and three years of parole Thursday.
Guy Murray Culligan, 58, was charged with felony arson and felony possession of a destructive device. He pleaded guilty in January, according to a release from the U.S. Department of Justice.
Court documents say police and fire personnel were called to First Security Bank near Broadway and Madison around 10:45 a.m. November 7, 2019, after a caller told 911 they heard an explosion. The witness said they saw an older man pour gasoline on the ATM, throw lighted material at it, and then the machine exploded.
The explosion reportedly blew out the windows in the minivan the man was driving.
Police found the van near the Missoula County Courthouse on Pine Street. They identified the driver as Guy Culligan. Police say Culligan's facial hair was singed. They also found a pipe bomb and an ATM keypad in the van, according to court documents.
Culligan reportedly told police the ATM seized another person's bank card and he was trying to use it to get cash. He told police he purchased $1.00 of gasoline and drove to the bank with the purpose of setting the ATM on fire, according to court documents.
Court documents say Culligan told police the pipe bomb was built by someone else years ago and that he put it in his van to possibly use it to explode the ATM.