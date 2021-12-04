MISSOULA, Mont. - As Christmas festivities get underway across the state and with Marshall Mountain now open for public use, locals came out to partake in some holiday traditions, in the first-ever Christmas tree-cutting event on the mountain.
Although this is the only time the land is open for tree cutting, it's the first of many events we'll continue to see up in Marshall Mountain and those with Missoula Parks and Recreation say it's an exciting time to create new experiences for everyone to carry on through the winter season.
With long-standing Christmas traditions like sawing down your tree in the forest are a great way to make the holidays memorable.
"So many kids one of their Christmas memories is going to cut down a tree with their family and so we wanted to be able to create a place where that can happen and this is prime because it needed to be thinned anyway," said Meg Whicher, Recreation Program Manager.
And sustaining this land is essential to uphold the beauty of Marshall Mountain.
"Tree cutting in a controlled fashion for one day is going to help support the ecosystem of all the trees, so by thinning around one tree we're going to help that tree grow huge and majestic, so not only do we get to participate in family traditions but we're also helping with the conservation and ecosystem of the property," said Whicher.
With Saturday’s event wrapping up, you can always come out and partake in more outdoor fun as this area will remain for other recreational use.
If you weren't able to cut down the old Christmas tree, you're still able to do upon our national forest lands, more information on rules and regulations can be found on their website.