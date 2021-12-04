Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. Gusts to 50 mph are possible in the Bitterroot Valley. * WHERE...Missoula/Bitterroot Valleys. * WHEN...From 11 AM to 6 PM MST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&